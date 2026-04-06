Click the above video to watch the April 1 selectboard meeting, courtesy of MediaFactory.org , a nonprofit that broadcasts and records municipal meetings.

Record Staff Report

In his report to the selectboard on April 1, Town Manager Todd Odit refuted a story in The Citizen, which was reprinted in vtdigger.org, that seem to indicate that Hinesburg was in danger of losing FEMA money for reconstruction of two bridges on Beecher Hill Road that washed out in the summer of 2024. The story carried the headline: “Hinesburg bridges beset by FEMA fund shortfall.”

Odit said the reporter misunderstood. He said that after it appeared he heard from someone at the state who checked in with FEMA and assured Odit that the wheels are moving, though slowly, despite the shutdown in Washington that has shuttered much of the agency.

Odit said he continues to have no worries about actually getting the federal disaster money to cover the $1.2 million cost: “It’s just a question of when.”

The meeting opened with two former selectboard members – Andrea Morgante and State Rep. Phil Pouech – urging the board to dive into the issue relating to a proposal to install a $5.5 million artificial turf field at CVU.

For The Record’s Special Report on the issue, click here.

They both told the board that there are many questions – and concerns – about the fields in terms of potential contamination of Hinesburg’s water supply and potential injury to students. And while the proposal is touted as “privately funded,” they also worried about the eventual public cost of maintenance.

The board also considered and approved the following: