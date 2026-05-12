(Editor’s Note: Below is the entire letter sent to CVSD by Merrily Lovell Saturday morning, May 9. For background on the board’s action, click here.)

“Dear Champlain Valley School District School Board,

“The Hinesburg Selectboard has heard the concerns of many Hinesburg residents regarding the proposed artificial turf field at CVU, and we share their concerns.

“With very recent interventions to remediate contaminated wells in Hinesburg, and lessons learned from other communities who have spent millions to treat PFA’s in their water supplies, we are especially concerned about the Turf Field’s impact on our village water supply system, and individual residents’ wells.

“We request that you take time to research all the ramifications of the proposed Artificial Turf field and present an analysis of alternative solutions to the problems that currently plague the fields. As part of your research, we request that you contract with a hydrogeologist to study the possibilities of the proposed Turf Field contaminating Hinesburg’s drinking water, and that you share the results with the Hinesburg Selectboard.

“Like you, we are an elected governing board, and we thoroughly understand the obligation to listen to a variety of voices and opinions, and the need to weigh all consequences before making a decision – regardless of funding restrictions or opportunities.

“We are grateful for your consideration to “take care of this place” as you continue to explore all options.”



Merrily Lovell, Selectboard Chair

For the Hinesburg Selectboard