The Rev. Edmund R. Hart (Courtesy photo)

Services for the Rev. Edmund R. Hart will be held in the Northside Baptist Church, 1321 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, on Saturday, Aug. 22. Interment will be held later in Hinesburg.

Military Honors will be rendered by the Vt. Air National Guard.

Rev. Hart, 71, passed away at UVM Medical Center on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y., on May 1, 1954, the son of Joseph A. and Dorothy D. (Ryel) Hart. He attended #7 Virgil I. Grissom School, John Marshal High School and graduated from Jefferson High School.

He served his country honorably with the U.S. Air Force and the Army National Guard. He attended Bible Baptist College in Springfield, Missouri; and Southeastern Bible College in Alabama; and was ordained to the ministry, serving as pastor of New Life Baptist Temple, Burlington, for fourteen years. He then served four years at Faith Baptist Church in Winooski and was a Pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Hinesburg for twenty-five years.

Ed was also a faithful bus driver for CVU high school for 30 years.

Ed will be remembered as a dedicated coach, mentor and counselor, having performed many marriages and funerals, a beloved friend! Ed will be sorely missed. Meet him in Heaven again by the blood of Jesus Christ, God’s Son. “He is the way, the truth and the life.” John 14:6

Rev. Hart is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Lorraine (Russo) Hart; three children, Elisabeth (Harry), Tommy (Adela) and Susanna; many grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brother Jerome of California; sisters Mary Beth (John) and Janette; niece Joanna and other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, David, Michael and Peter, and a sister, Judy.