By Peggy Coutu

St. Catherine of Siena and Age Well are teaming up to offer a luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 13, for anyone 60 or older, in the St. Catherine of Siena Parish Hall at 72 Church St. in Shelburne. The check-in time is 11:30 a.m. and the meal will be served at noon. There is a $7 suggested donation.

The delicious menu for Jan. 13 is: lasagna rollette with marinara sauce and beef, spinach, biscuit, pineapple and milk.

The deadline for registering for Jan. 13 is Jan. 7. Contact: Pam Niarchos, Nutrition Coordinator at 802-662-5283 or email: pniarchos@agewellvt.org

Tickets are also available at the Age Well Office: 875 Roosevelt Highway, Ste. 210; Colchester, Vt. 05446. Restaurant tickets will be available for distribution for a suggested $8 donation.