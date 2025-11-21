By Peggy Coutu

St. Catherine of Siena and Age Well are teaming up to offer a luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 9, for anyone 60 or older in the St. Catherine of Siena Parish Hall, 72 Church St., in Shelburne. The check-in time is 11:30 a.m. and the meal will be served at noon. There is a $5 suggested donation.

The delicious menu for Dec. 9 is: stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, rolls, milk, and apple pie.

The deadline for registering for the Dec. 9 meal is Dec. 4.

Contact: Pam Niarchos, Nutrition Coordinator at: 802-662-5283 or pniarchos@agewellvt.org

Tickets are also available at the Age Well Office: 875 Roosevelt Highway, Ste. 210; Colchester, Vt. 05446.

Restaurant tickets will be available for distribution for a suggested $5 donation.