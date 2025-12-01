A circus-themed display at Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum. (Photo by Elise Coyle)

By Elise Coyle

For the Record



Surrounded by a sea of blue waves, the 220-foot steamboat Ticonderoga looks like it is ready to leave port. But the waves aren’t from nearby Lake Champlain; they’re made from yards of festive lights.

The Shelburne Museum’s winter display came alight Nov. 21. It’s the fifth year for the experience, this time featuring updates such as an interactive station for kids, a model train and weathervanes on the round barn.

The museum’s press release invited visitors to “bundle up and stroll the museum’s grounds, where iconic landmarks are transformed into a glittering wonderland.”

The event coats the museum’s buildings and gardens in twinkling strands of lights – from a glowing big top circus tent to a garden of multicolored baubles.

In the Beach Woods, speckles of lights stream through the canopy of trees and music echoes down the dirt pathway. Performers from flow art group Maiz on Fire Productions dance to a cheering group of visitors.

The steamboat Ticonderoga sails on a sea of lights. (Photo by Elise Coyle)

“We have traveled to 32 countries performing,” said artist Maiz Vargas Sandoval. “This is part of my life: entertain, talk to people, interact, bring joy in times of sadness.”

Sandoval began his career at a circus school in Colombia. Now, he is a leader in the circus community in Vermont. This is his second year taking part in the event in Shelburne.

“Where there is beauty around, we are just beautifying more this place,” Sandoval said. “The installation here is just amazing already.”

The group is one of two that meander around the museum grounds during each Saturday for the event’s duration. The other is Puppet Ruckus, featuring towering, fantastical creatures.

Downhill from the museum entrance, guests can warm up with hot chocolate or coffee at the Weathervane Cafe, or seek shelter inside a nearby building to watch model trains weave around a wintery set.

The model train is a new feature at Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum. (Photo by Elise Coyle)

“I went to the ice castle last year with my friends and it reminds me of that, except it’s warmer,” said Rebekah Cloutier, who was visiting for the first time with several family members.

Her grandmother made the trip from East Hardwick to see the lights.

“It’s so wonderful,” Cloutier said.

The Winter Lights display will run through the new year, ending Jan. 4, 2026.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance, $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3–17. Children under 3 are free. Tickets at the door are $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 3–17.

During special “drive-around evenings,” the cost is $65 per personal vehicle (online advance purchase only.) Purchase tickets at http://www.shelburnemuseum.org/visit/winter-lights/

Via Community News Service, a University of Vermont internship