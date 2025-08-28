From press release

Celebrate the Ticonderoga!

Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 11-14

In 1955, the Ticonderoga made its triumphant journey to Shelburne Museum. Mark the 70th anniversary of the Ti’s momentous arrival at the museum. Come celebrate this National Historic Landmark and be there for our Ti anniversary weekend full of events including:

Thursday, Sept, 11

A Toast to the Ti, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $70/ticket

Guests will be treated to rare after-hours access to the Ticonderoga. Join us for sparkling wine, non-alcoholic libations, and light bites while strolling the ship’s decks at sunset.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Ti Haul Road Walk, 10 a.m.-noon.

Follow the path the Ticonderoga took to get to the museum from Lake Champlain.

Artmaking, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

Artists of all ages can commemorate the day with their own Ti art.

Ti Talk with Richard Strum, 2-3 p.m.

Ticonderoga: The Last of the Lake Champlain Steamers

Delve into the story of the Ticonderoga on Lake Champlain with Richard M. Strum, the author of Ticonderoga: Lake Champlain Steamboat. Richard was part of the Shelburne Museum team that developed the exhibition plan for the boat after her restoration in 1992-1997.

Sunday, Sept. 14

TiconderYOGA, 8:30-10 a.m.

Take a yoga class on the decks of the Ti.

Artmaking, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Artists of all ages, make your mark on a shared art project commemorating the Ti.

Listening Party with Vermont Folklife, 1-2:15p.m.

Come hear stories of the Ti and tell your own!

Brick House & Bubbly

Sunday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Brick House

Hour-long tours on the half hour

Step into history and Vermont splendor on the last day of summer with a special opportunity to explore Brick House, the iconic Vermont home of Shelburne Museum founder Electra Havemeyer Webb. Join us for an hour-long guided tour of the stunning interiors of this unique home where Webb shaped her vision for Shelburne Museum.

Following your tour, take in the sweeping lake views and savor the waning warmth of the season. We’ll be serving complimentary sparkling wine, non-alcoholic libations, and light bites to enjoy as you relax and reflect as we usher in the golden hues of fall.

$40 for Shelburne Museum members, $50 for non-members.