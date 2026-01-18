From Shelburne Museum Press Release

Get ready for an artistic journey where creativity knows no bounds! Summer camps at Shelburne Museum offer children ages 4 to 12 a hands-on camp experience. Our carefully crafted camp programs are a playground for budding artists, offering a mix of inspiration and self-discovery. Please visit our website for more information on registration, camp dates, pricing, and more.

Early Access for Museum Members:

An advance lottery just for Shelburne Museum members will be open from Jan. 20 to 26. Members who enter will be notified of camp placements by Feb. 2.

Please note: A limited number of spaces in each camp session will be reserved for members during the advance lottery. Due to high demand, a lottery submission is not a guarantee for placement in camp. However, members receive the benefit of a second opportunity for placement during the general registration lottery.

Open Registration Lottery:

A registration lottery for the general public will be open from Feb. 3 to 9. All entrants will be notified of camp placements by Feb. 16.

Please reach out to Sara Wolfson, School and Youth Programs Educator, at summercamp@shelburnemuseum.org or 802-985-0922 with any questions.

Members – Please have your membership ID ready when entering the members-only advance lottery. If you need support finding your membership ID or would like to purchase a membership, contact the Museum Membership Office at 802-985-0923 or members@shelburnemuseum.org.

Financial Assistance:

We are committed to making Shelburne Museum summer camp experiences accessible to all. When you register for the summer camp lottery, you will be able to share a need for financial assistance on the registration form. We kindly ask that you request only as much as you need to make camp affordable, so that other families may also receive assistance. If you are offered a place in camp and have requested financial assistance, we will follow up with you individually on how to finalize your registration. A request for financial assistance does not have any impact on your chances of being selected in our lottery.

Please consider making a gift to help make camp affordable for all and to support Shelburne Museum’s education programs and initiatives for curious minds. Contributions, in any amount, have a real impact on our campers. You can add a donation to your camp fees when you finalize your registration. To make a donation without registering for camp, please contact Ali Biss at abiss@shelburnemuseum.org or 802-985-0920.



