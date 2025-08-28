By Peggy Coutu

St. Catherine of Siena and Age Well are teaming up to offer a luncheon on Sept. 9 for anyone 60 or older in the St. Catherine of Siena Parish Hall, 72 Church St. in Shelburne. The check-in time is 11:30 a.m. and the meal will be served at noon. There is a $5 suggested donation.

The delicious menu for Sept. 9 is chicken, corn and potato stew, crackers, Oregon blend vegetables, wheat dinner roll, apple cake and milk.

The deadline for registering for Sept. 9 is Sept. 3.

Contact: Pam Niarchos, Nutrition Coordinator at 802-662-5283 or email: pniarchos@agewellvt.org

Tickets are also available at the Age Well Office: 875 Roosevelt Highway, Ste. 210; Colchester, Vt. 05446

Restaurant tickets will be available for distribution for a suggested $5 donation.