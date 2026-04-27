The Hinesburg Artist Series (HAS) will celebrate spring and Mother’s Day with a concert full of beautiful music on Sunday, May 10, at 4 p.m. in the CVU auditorium. The concert will feature the Hinesburg Community Band and South County Chorus, both under the direction of Rufus Patrick.

“Since it is the 250th birthday of America, we have put together a wonderful mix of music with familiar tunes,” said Patrick, HAS founder and music director. “Folks will recognize the choral presentations of ‘Shenandoah’ and ‘If I Had a Hammer,’ as well as ‘I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing’ and ‘Dancing through Life’ from ‘Wicked.’

“To round out the choral portion, we will perform ‘An Americana Songbook,’ ‘Ezekiel Saw the Wheel,’ and the very touching ‘Set Me as a Seal.’”

The Hinesburg Community Band will present “Woodlands Overture,” “The Trace,” “American Jubilee,” “The Invincible Eagle,” by John Philip Sousa, and a stunning arrangement of “Appalachian Spring,” by Aaron Copland.

The band will also be performing a selection composed by band member and Essex High School senior Holden Friesel. Friesel will be conducting his piece, titled “Expedition Overture,” that was originally written for orchestra. He has skillfully arranged it for the Hinesburg Community Band to perform.

“We love our spring tradition of bringing a free concert to the community,” said Patrick. “Our audiences are quite enthusiastic and really appreciate the music. We are so grateful for the tremendous support from the many local businesses who advertise in our program.”

The concert is free, with donations gratefully accepted.

For more information, click here.

The HAS 2026 season is brought to you in part by the generous support of Lantman’s Market.