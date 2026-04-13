Scene of fire at Lyman Meadows. (Photos by Cathy Ryan.)

From Vermont State Police and Hinesburg Fire Department Press Releases

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a Hinesburg woman whose body was found in her burning Lyman Meadows townhouse Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded at about 6:20 p.m. after a neighbor reported smoke coming from one of the units in the townhouse complex at 245 Lyman Meadow. Fire fighters forced entry into the home due to reports of a person inside. They encountered moderate smoke conditions which significantly reduced visibility. During the search, crews located the fire and were able to knock down a significant portion using a pressurized water fire extinguisher.

Firefighters located a deceased individual inside the residence and notified the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. After confirming there was no further fire spread, the scene was turned over to Vermont State Police.

Initial investigation indicated this incident is not suspicious. The victim’s name is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of relatives.

On Monday morning, investigators from the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire, and a detective from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations will conduct a death investigation. The victim’s body was to be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Responding agencies included Hinesburg Fire and Rescue, Charlotte Fire and Rescue, Shelburne Fire and Rescue, Williston Fire and Rescue, and fire departments from Huntington, Monkton and Starksboro.