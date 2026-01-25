Governor Phil Scott Decries Violence in Minnesota
Issues statement urging Trump to back off and Congress and courts to step up to restore constitutionality.
In response to the second fatal shooting by ICE in Minnesota, Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026:
“Enough…it’s not acceptable for American citizens to be killed by federal agents for exercising their God-given and constitutional rights to protest their government.
“At best, these federal immigration operations are a complete failure of coordination of acceptable public safety and law enforcement practices, training, and leadership.
“At worst, it’s a deliberate federal intimidation and incitement of American citizens that’s resulting in the murder of Americans. Again, enough is enough.
“The President should pause these operations, de-escalate the situation, and reset the federal government’s focus on truly criminal illegal immigrants. In the absence of Presidential action, Congress and the Courts must step up to restore constitutionality.”