By Eloise Glasscoe

For The Record

I am a student in 11th grade at CVU and a co-leader of a club that’s been gaining a lot of momentum in the past few weeks: Her Education Required (H.E.R.)

Her Education Required is dedicated to implementing women’s history as a required unit in CVSD curriculum. It is not traditionally taught, despite many significant storylines from the same time period being covered.

Since the beginning of this year, we have:

met with the superintendent, Adam Bunting, the principal of CVU; Katherine Riley; and the curriculum director, Amy Wardwell;

met with state representative Chea Evans;

presented to the social studies department on multiple occasions’

presented to the school board; and

raised over $500 for an event to explain our position to the public.

The event will be held in the Pearson Library in Shelburne on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. It will be catered by Folino’s and will feature short speeches, music, and discussion.

We feel it is vital to student experience as a whole. We are so excited to open our mission to the community, and we would love to have as many voices as possible share its importance.

The club’s site at https://www.hereducation.org outlines why students feel the curriculum is so important:

“A required unit is absolutely essential to ensuring students have a well-rounded understanding of American history. Today, students have no idea the struggle women faced and the work needed to overcome them. Lack of role models for young girls, lack of representation, and lack of knowledge limits the inclusion and success of your daughters, mothers, sisters, etc. Furthermore, men lack this education too. How can students vote on new policies surrounding women’s rights without basic understanding of them?

“To not require this education is to suggest women’s history as secondary, as optional, as unimportant.”

The club asks that if you will be coming to the event to please RSVP at this link: https://www.hereducation.org/events.