Lewis Creek. Photo by Bill Lippert

Thanks to Bill Lippert of Hinesburg for his submission of a Summer in Hinesburg Photo. We are collecting wonderful images from readers and your photo can be highlighted, too. Send your photo — along with your name, address and phone number — to editor@hinesburgrecord.org

Selected photos will be displayed here and in the printed version of The Hinesburg Record in the September and October issues.

Maestro. Thank you Rufus Patrick for all these years of music. Photo by gg

Jen McCuin was beaming. The final concert of the year and not a one was postponed because of rain, she said, and when you’re the director of recreation for Hinesburg, that’s a nice thing — clear nights all.

Wednesday night, August 6, was no different: Warm, slightly hazy. The evening kind of wrapped around you. Families on blankets, in chairs, kids rolling in the grass. The field was closely groomed; children were playing with balloons and Frisbees (remember when they were called Pluto Platters?) and balls of all sizes. Dogs watched the kids. Everyone else watched the shell, felt the warmth coming from Rufus Patrick and the Hinesburg Community Band.

Thanks folks. A night of peace. And deep breaths.