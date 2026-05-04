Summer Theater Returns to Williston
Vermont Rep transforms the Isham Barn into an Elizabethan playhouse, starring Hinesburg couple
From Press Release
This June, Vermont Repertory Theatre’s annual sold-out summer tradition continues as the Isham Barn is transformed into an Elizabethan Playhouse for ten performances of Shakespeare in Love, running June 11-20.
A faithful adaptation of Tom Stoppard’s Academy Award-winning film by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), the play follows a young William Shakespeare struggling with writer’s block.
When he meets the spirited noblewoman Viola de Lesseps, their forbidden romance transforms a failing comedy: Romeo and Ethel the Pirate’s Daughter, into the greatest love story ever told.
Production Highlights:
Authentic Romance: Real-life couple Connor Kendall and Merrill Cameron of Hinesburg star as Will and Viola, bringing genuine warmth and romance to the production.
Immersive Setting: The beautiful setting of the Isham Barn, coupled with a huge set of raw timbers and a working Elizabethan tavern, plus more than 54 handmade costumes all combine to make this a fully immersive summer Shakespeare experience.
Classic Comedy: Audiences can expect the wit and backstage chaos of the original film, featuring Queen Elizabeth I, sword fights, an Elizabethan choir and of course, “a bit with a dog.”
Performance Schedule (evenings):
Thursday, June 11; Friday, June 12; and Saturday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17; Thursday, June 18; Friday, June 19; and Saturday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Performance Schedule (Matinees):
Saturdays, June 13 and 20, at 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m.
Tickets and Information
Tickets are available now at https://theaterengine.com/productions/3016 and vermontrep.com.
About Vermont Repertory Theatre: A nonprofit organization based in Williston, Vermont, Vermont Rep produces professional-caliber, community-rooted theater every summer at the Isham Barn.
Show Sponsor: Wild Meadows Books & Cafe
2026 Season Sponsor: Union Bank