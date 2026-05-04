Real-life couple Connor Kendall and Merrill Cameron of Hinesburg star as Will and Viola.

From Press Release

This June, Vermont Repertory Theatre’s annual sold-out summer tradition continues as the Isham Barn is transformed into an Elizabethan Playhouse for ten performances of Shakespeare in Love, running June 11-20.

A faithful adaptation of Tom Stoppard’s Academy Award-winning film by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), the play follows a young William Shakespeare struggling with writer’s block.

When he meets the spirited noblewoman Viola de Lesseps, their forbidden romance transforms a failing comedy: Romeo and Ethel the Pirate’s Daughter, into the greatest love story ever told.

Production Highlights:

Authentic Romance: Real-life couple Connor Kendall and Merrill Cameron of Hinesburg star as Will and Viola, bringing genuine warmth and romance to the production.

Immersive Setting: The beautiful setting of the Isham Barn, coupled with a huge set of raw timbers and a working Elizabethan tavern, plus more than 54 handmade costumes all combine to make this a fully immersive summer Shakespeare experience.

Classic Comedy: Audiences can expect the wit and backstage chaos of the original film, featuring Queen Elizabeth I, sword fights, an Elizabethan choir and of course, “a bit with a dog.”

Performance Schedule (evenings):

Thursday, June 11; Friday, June 12; and Saturday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17; Thursday, June 18; Friday, June 19; and Saturday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule (Matinees):

Saturdays, June 13 and 20, at 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m.

Tickets and Information

Tickets are available now at https://theaterengine.com/productions/3016 and vermontrep.com.

About Vermont Repertory Theatre: A nonprofit organization based in Williston, Vermont, Vermont Rep produces professional-caliber, community-rooted theater every summer at the Isham Barn.

Show Sponsor: Wild Meadows Books & Cafe

2026 Season Sponsor: Union Bank