The Vermont Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in three cases at CVU this Thursday morning beginning at 9:30.



The Justices usually hear oral arguments in the Supreme Court building in Montpelier, but in the fall they go “On the Road” to hear arguments at a Vermont high school.



The CVU auditorium will be transformed into a courtroom for the day so that students and teachers can experience the appellate process. Arguments will follow the same pattern as ones held in the Vermont Supreme Court courtroom. Each side will have fifteen minutes to argue its case.

The three cases to be argued: a town’s taking of private property to build a stormwater facility; the division of ownership between family members of a seasonal camp; and the modification of property distribution in a divorce order.



The goal of this event is to help students better understand Vermont’s judicial system by observing the state’s highest court up close and interacting with the Supreme Court Justices. For many, the judicial branch is the least understood branch of government, and “On the Road” is a way to show the community how it works.



“We are honored to bring the work of the Vermont Supreme Court to CVU,” Chief Justice Paul Reiber said. “I am excited to meet students and to hear from them. I hope that students will understand more about the justice system and become interested in public service or a career in the law.”



“Teaching what it means to be responsible and involved citizens is a key part of CVSD’s vision for all of our learners,” said CVU Principal Katherine Riley. “This is an engaging opportunity for our students to really deeply understand the civic dimension — seeing our judicial system at work, in real life, among their peers, and in our auditorium - and we appreciate the court’s interest in sharing their work and connecting with our students.”



The students will have an opportunity to interact with the Justices during a question-and-answer session and over lunch.



The public is welcome to attend the hearings, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Existing rules of etiquette apply for members of the public and for the media during court proceedings. Everyone will be required to go through routine security screening, so early arrival is advisable.

For further information contact Therese Corsones of the Vermont Supreme Court or Tyler Cohen of the CVSD at tcohen@cvsdvt.org or (802) 482-7516.

