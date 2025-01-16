Susan Hoeppner, 58, died March 11, 2025. Most of us would agree Susan, Sue, Susie Q was one of the kindest, gentlest, and most thoughtful souls, inspiring us all with her gracious example of warmth. She was always placing others first. As her husband, sons, sisters, mother, father and friends we certainly have been fortunate. Please pray for her as she makes her way to the light.

In her words: Susan is survived by her husband of 30 years, her son Marc, her parents Claire and Leo Maguire, sisters Barb Ash, Cathy Vadnais, Mary Redington, and Ellen Emery, and their families and Joe’s family.

Susan was pre-deceased by her son Paul in 2018. After Paul’s death by suicide, she lost her way. She was so grateful for the support of her family, her friends, and her community.

Still the loss was too heavy to carry, and she died with a broken heart.

Give ‘em hell, Susie!

On March 11, 2025, Sue lost her courageous battle with grief and took her life.

Words cannot convey the selfless and thoughtful love Susan shared with her family and community.