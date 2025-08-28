The Board and Staff of The Hinesburg Record wish to extend our thanks to four businesses which gave generously this summer.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit we depend on major donations to keep going.

The four:

Vermont Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric distribution utility that provides safe, affordable, and reliable energy services to over 33,000 members in 75 communities, including nearly half of Hinesburg. Their major grant will go to increasing and improving content and engagement on this website.

UVM’s Center for Community News has a mission to grow and support partnerships between college reporting programs and local news outlets in Vermont and around the country. It provides content and an intern for The Record. This summer, the Center paid for an intern to help gather stories as part of The Record’s Oral Histories project.

Clifford Lumber is a locally owned and operated Hinesburg business located at the corner of Rte. 116 and Hollow Road. It offers a range of lumber and wood products including full size, rough cut dimensional lumber, kiln-dried firewood, and a line of manufactured wooden boxes and crates.

Kohn Rath Law is a Hinesburg law firm located at 10719 Rte 116 that providesa broad and comprehensive array of legal services to our clients. Their attorneys have experience in many practice areas of the law and provides the highest possible level of personal service to our clients.