The Record Staff

Town Clerk/Treasurer Heather Roberts has released the list of candidates for various town offices who will be on the ballot for the March 3 vote. Approximately 30 percent vote early and, starting Wednesday, Feb. 11, ‘absentee’ ballots may be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office.

The Record will be publishing candidate statements of the two selectboard members up for re-election.

LIST OF OFFICERS FOR ELECTION

FOR SELECTBOARD

(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1

Merrily Lovell

FOR SELECTBOARD

(2-year term) Vote for not more than 1

Paul Lamberson

FOR TOWN CLERK

(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1

Heather J. Roberts

FOR TOWN TREASURER

(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1

Heather J. Roberts

FOR TOWN MODERATOR

(1-year term) Vote for not more than 1

Frank Twarog

FOR CEMETERY TRUSTEE

(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1

Glenn Place

FOR LIBRARY TRUSTEE

(3-year term) Vote for not more than 3

Catherine Moller

Kathleen Rivard

FOR LIBRARY TRUSTEE

(1 year remaining of a 3-year term) Vote for not more than 1

FOR PECK ESTATE TRUSTEE

(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1

Jenny Wilkinson

FOR CHAMPLAIN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT DIRECTOR

(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1

Katie Nickitas

Cassandra Townshend