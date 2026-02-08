The 2026 Town Ballot Released
Only one contested race, for CVSD board seat.
The Record Staff
Town Clerk/Treasurer Heather Roberts has released the list of candidates for various town offices who will be on the ballot for the March 3 vote. Approximately 30 percent vote early and, starting Wednesday, Feb. 11, ‘absentee’ ballots may be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office.
The Record will be publishing candidate statements of the two selectboard members up for re-election.
LIST OF OFFICERS FOR ELECTION
FOR SELECTBOARD
(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1
Merrily Lovell
FOR SELECTBOARD
(2-year term) Vote for not more than 1
Paul Lamberson
FOR TOWN CLERK
(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1
Heather J. Roberts
FOR TOWN TREASURER
(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1
Heather J. Roberts
FOR TOWN MODERATOR
(1-year term) Vote for not more than 1
Frank Twarog
FOR CEMETERY TRUSTEE
(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1
Glenn Place
FOR LIBRARY TRUSTEE
(3-year term) Vote for not more than 3
Catherine Moller
Kathleen Rivard
FOR LIBRARY TRUSTEE
(1 year remaining of a 3-year term) Vote for not more than 1
FOR PECK ESTATE TRUSTEE
(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1
Jenny Wilkinson
FOR CHAMPLAIN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT DIRECTOR
(3-year term) Vote for not more than 1
Katie Nickitas
Cassandra Townshend