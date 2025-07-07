The 4th: Celebrating Freedom & Friendship
Hinesburg's annual Fourth of July festivities began with a parade and ended with a bang. A few of them, actually.
It was perfect weather for this year’s Fourth of July celebration which began with a colorful, loud, musical and fun parade (lots of candy for the kids and Vermont Smoke & Cure meat sticks for the older kids) capped off by more music and fireworks when it got dark. And lots of food. Thanks to Jen McCuin, the Hinesburg Recreation Department, volunteers and photographers Kate Schubart, Jen, Cathy Ryan and Geoffrey Gevalt.
The Hinesburg Recreation Department has announced the winning entries in this year’s parade:
Best Business Float: Vermont Smoke and Cure
Best of Parade: Pine Shore Drive
Best Theme-Related: Girl Scouts
Best Float: Lantman’s Market
Best Antique/Classic Vehicle: The Flower Farm
Best Pet/Livestock: Livery Stables
Best Tractor: Community Alliance Church
Best Costume: Hinesburg Nursery School
Best Horse & Rider: Greta of Livery Stables
Best Decorated Bike: Oliver Green
The weather erased worries about the fireworks — there was no rain date — and they filled the sky with colors and smoke to the oohs and aahs of a comfortable crowd. Thanks to Jen McCuin for these wonderful pictures: