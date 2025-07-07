It was perfect weather for this year’s Fourth of July celebration which began with a colorful, loud, musical and fun parade (lots of candy for the kids and Vermont Smoke & Cure meat sticks for the older kids) capped off by more music and fireworks when it got dark. And lots of food. Thanks to Jen McCuin, the Hinesburg Recreation Department, volunteers and photographers Kate Schubart, Jen, Cathy Ryan and Geoffrey Gevalt.

The Hinesburg Recreation Department has announced the winning entries in this year’s parade:

Best Business Float: Vermont Smoke and Cure

Best of Parade: Pine Shore Drive

Best Theme-Related: Girl Scouts

Best Float: Lantman’s Market

Best Antique/Classic Vehicle: The Flower Farm

Best Pet/Livestock: Livery Stables

Best Tractor: Community Alliance Church

Best Costume: Hinesburg Nursery School

Best Horse & Rider: Greta of Livery Stables

Best Decorated Bike: Oliver Green

The weather erased worries about the fireworks — there was no rain date — and they filled the sky with colors and smoke to the oohs and aahs of a comfortable crowd. Thanks to Jen McCuin for these wonderful pictures: