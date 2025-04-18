By Kevin Lewis, Cathy Ryan and Mary-Jo Brace

In an era dominated by digital media and instant communication, the humble community newspaper stands as a beacon of local connectivity and information. This traditional yet enduring medium offers a plethora of benefits that go beyond its ink-and-paper confines. From fostering a sense of belonging to preserving local heritage, the community newspaper plays a vital role in enhancing the fabric of society.

Here in Hinesburg, The Hinesburg Record has been published 10 times a year since 1987. It was founded by Francis “Frankie” Birdsall and June Giroux. With June’s recent passing in May, The Hinesburg Record is steered by the next generation of community-minded individuals, many of whom, like their predecessors, volunteer their time. But it was June and Frankie who set the tone and established the culture of what is now a fixture in the Hinesburg community.

The exciting news is that The Hinesburg Record has applied for and received accreditation as a 501(c)3 nonprofit entity. Its description as “Hinesburg’s independent, nonprofit, community newspaper” means even more now.

Listed below, and scattered throughout this article, are both the general and the specific reasons why The Hinesburg Record “makes a village.”

1. Local Connection and Engagement: A community newspaper serves as a vital bridge that connects neighbors, businesses, and local organizations. It provides a platform for highlighting the accomplishments, challenges, and stories of individuals within the community. By covering events, profiles, and happenings, the newspaper strengthens the sense of belonging and identity among residents. It gives voice to grassroots initiatives, encouraging residents to engage actively in shaping the local narrative.

2. Reliable Local Information: In a world saturated with information, the community newspaper stands out as a trusted source of local news. It focuses on issues that matter directly to the community, such as local governance, school board decisions, and zoning regulations. By providing well-researched and accurate information, the newspaper empowers residents to make informed decisions about their lives and surroundings.

3. Preserving Local History: Community newspapers often serve as historical archives, chronicling the evolution of the local area over time. They document events, celebrations, and milestones, preserving a record of the community’s journey. This historical context not only fosters a sense of continuity but also helps future generations understand their roots and heritage.

4. Supporting Local Businesses: Local businesses are the lifeblood of a community, and community newspapers offer them a unique advertising avenue. By featuring advertisements and articles about local businesses, the newspaper helps promote economic growth within the community. This symbiotic relationship nurtures a vibrant local economy while ensuring that residents are aware of the services available to them.

5. Spotlight on Civic Engagement: Community newspapers encourage civic participation by highlighting volunteer opportunities, town hall meetings, and public forums. They promote active engagement in local governance and issues, fostering a sense of responsibility among residents. This involvement ultimately strengthens the community’s democratic foundation.

6. Nurturing Journalism and Writing: Community newspapers provide a training ground for aspiring journalists, writers, and photographers. They offer a platform for these individuals to hone their skills, tell meaningful stories, and connect with the community. This nurturing environment contributes to the growth of a diverse and talented pool of local talent.

7. Counteracting Digital Divides: Despite the digital age’s advancements, not everyone has access to the internet or digital devices. Community newspapers ensure that vital information reaches all members of the community, bridging the digital divide and promoting inclusivity.

8. Fostering Unity and Social Capital: The shared experience of reading a community newspaper fosters a sense of unity among residents. People can discuss articles, share stories, and engage in conversations that strengthen social bonds. This sense of connection contributes to the creation of social capital, which, in turn, benefits the entire community.

In conclusion, the benefits of a community newspaper extend far beyond the ink on paper. From connecting neighbors to preserving history and promoting local businesses, these newspapers play a pivotal role in the well-being of communities. In a world where global news often overshadows local matters, these newspapers serve as a reminder that the heart of society resides in the stories and experiences of its local residents.