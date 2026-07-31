The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
17h

The Leavenworth homestead on Leavenworth road 🛣️ is the first 🥇 house 🏠 on the right. Many 🐕🐶 dog walkers and others have for years parked at the beginning of the dirt road, which leads to Carpenter Road, near the Charlotte line.

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