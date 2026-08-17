By Will Patten

Town Common Committee

For The Hinesburg Record

June 6, 2026, was a magical day in Hinesburg.

Fourteen volunteers came together in the early morning for a daunting task: To assemble, by day’s end, a 25-foot x 30-foot frame from an impressive pile of heavy timber sitting on the lawn behind the police station. But before they could lift a finger, Josh Jackson, a founding partner of Timberhomes Vermont, led the group in an exercise to ensure that each volunteer remembered each other’s names. A group of strangers became a team.

The video above – a timelapse created by Hinesburg resident Joe Gannon – will give you an idea of what they accomplished. Even better, go down to the site of the new Town Common and check out the craftsmanship in this building. It’s something we can all be proud of.

But there’s more to come!

As soon as the town can confirm that estimates for work on an entryway, paths and additional parking will be covered by the $128,000 grant issued by the Vermont Downtown Transportation Fund, work will begin on those important additions.

We are researching options for benches and picnic tables which we’d like to have before snowfall.

The rain gardens still need plants to operate efficiently.

We are waiting to purchase a world-class climbing structure to build a play area around.

And we have a number of creative, interactive installations to make the Common a fun place to hang out.

A fairly small group of people have worked hard for months to get our Town Common to this point. But it is a public gathering place, and we’ll need a lot more help to finish and maintain this space. Here’s what you can do right now:

Make a tax-deductible donation. Although we have raised $400,000 in cash donations, grants, and in-kind contributions, we are still about $25,000 short of our goal. You can bring a donation to Heather Roberts, our town treasurer, or you can contact me at willpattentvt@gmail.com or Bill Schubart at schubart@gmail.com to learn about several other philanthropic options.

As people discover what a wonderful space we’re building, the more it will be used. Picnics, strolls, private events, or just hanging out. And the more it is used, the more it will need maintenance. We are organizing a group of volunteers who like to garden or fix things or help people and have some extra time to give back to the town. Friends of the Town Common will provide the care that this place warrants. If you’re interested in becoming a Friend, you can attend our meetings (Aug. 20 or Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Hinesburg Town Hall) or watch for announcements here or on Front Page Forum.

The Town Common is happening and we could sure use your help.