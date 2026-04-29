The Hinesburg Record

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EO
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I have never found evidence that grass cut short and free of leaves has any bearing on tick populations. I see it as a myth forwarded by the overly cautious. Leaf litter and longer grass, even natural yards are a boon to improved ecological balance. So to reiterate, I take exception to the tick advice above that implies monoculture yards are necessary for optimal tick control.

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