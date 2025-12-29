By Cathy Ryan

The big news at The Record recently has been our transition to purely digital format – no more print edition. But there’s a similar transition that we’ve also been slowly working on: digitizing the original print editions, starting from the beginning of The Record in 1987 (see this article for more on the history of The Record).

The back issues can be found at hinesburgrecord.org/archives. (We’re also working on uploading the PDFs of more recent issues.)

The reason we’re bringing these old issues to your attention is two-fold. First of all, if anyone has ideas of how to scan these quicker or at higher quality than how we’re currently doing it, let us know. The pages are 14 inches by 11.5 inches, and I don’t know of a scanner that can handle that size, that we can use free of charge. I am using the Adobe Scan app on my iPad (taking photos) and Adobe Acrobat. If you know of a better way, please let us know! (news@hinesburgrecord.org)

But the more interesting reason to bring these “way back” issues to your attention is because I’m really enjoying finding some “time capsule” tidbits, and I bet you will, too. If you find something that you think is cool or interesting, leave it in the comments or email us!

The November 1987 issue has an article on the front page about the newly installed traffic light at CVU Road and Route 116. And the December 1987 issue also discusses it, with a front-page article beginning, “Drivers are questioning the new light…”

In the June 1988 issue, there is an article discussing how Fanny Allen Hospital in Burlington banned indoor smoking (p. 18). The CVU board meeting article (p. 15) also discusses smoking. It appears there was a non-smoking policy at the school, but enforcement was difficult, and the bathrooms were often smoke-filled.

In the first year of issues of The Record, I noticed that “selectmen” was gradually transitioned to “selectboard.” Does anyone know when we had our first female selectboard member?

I’m shocked by how many business ads do not have an address or location. Did everyone just know where they were?

In the next issue that I’ll be scanning soon, November 1988, there’s an ad for a VCR and a VCR tape of E.T. The VCR is priced at $229 which is over $600 in today’s dollars! And the tape is $21.95 which is about $60!

Let us know what other fascinating things you find in the Way-Back Archives!