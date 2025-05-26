If the weather forecast is correct, we should finally get a little sunshine to help us forget these 10 days of drear. How are the mushrooms growing in your garden?

The Selectboard on May 21 approved: A block grant to assist the affordable housing development underway by the Habitat for Humanity; a plan to hold a bicycle race fundraiser on June 29; a public hearing June 4 about water rates; and the new appraisals are out. Full story, click here.

Carpenter-Carse Library has a new director. Jill Andersen served as Interim Director twice and feels ready for the job. Staff and the board are excited about her new position and she has big plans ahead. Full story, click here.

The Hinesburg Record will be arriving in your mailboxes, USPS permitting, on Thursday. It’s chock full of news information, including big news at Vermont Smoke & Cure, musician Rik Palieri profile, lates Fire & Police news, Letters to the Editor, and much more.

We need your help. The Record is expanding its news coverage and what we deliver both in the monthly printed newspaper, this newsletter, which we are now calling The Weekly and the content we are putting on our website. We are looking for people who like to write, take pictures, provide us tips and ideas and help do interviews. We'll provide training and, in some cases, be able to provide a small stipend.

What the heck is this? Guess correctly and enter drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day May 30, 2025.

GENERAL HINT: Think jackalope or kangarooster (or orangutango)!

