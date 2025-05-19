Editor’s note: We apologize for sending this newsletter out again, but there was an issue with the link to email us your answer to this week’s What the Heck? It is corrected below or you can send your guess to email@hinesburgrecord.org

The Latest News

Carpenter-Carse names new director

Jill Andersen, twice the Interim Director, chosen to lead the library

By Geoffrey Gevalt

The Record Managing Editor

Jill Andersen looks every bit like a librarian. She is soft-spoken, doesn’t like a lot of attention, loves books and loves that Carpenter-Carse is a center for community activity. And she’s no fan of having her picture taken.

A former Massachusetts sixth-grade teacher — with family roots in Bristol — she has been with the library for eight years and its interim director twice.

Click here for full story

WIN a $25 Gift Card

in our "What the Heck?" contest

courtesy of Lantman's Market.

(Scroll down)

Highlights from the May 7 Selectboard Meeting

By Lynn Monty

The Record Staff Reporter

Swift approval was given to appoint Selectboard member Paul Lamberson as Hinesburg’s new Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) representative just moments after he volunteered to fill the vacancy. Appointments are renewed every two years. He is replacing Michael Bissonette. The two will meet to discuss the transition. “I can't say that I fully understand yet what my CCRPC responsibilities will be,” Lamberson said in an interview with The Record. “But I do know that I have the utmost respect for the folks who have held the position in the past.”

As for his enthusiastic willingness to volunteer, he said that Hinesburg's participation in the CCRPC is essential. “Our Town Manager and Assistant Town Manager have countless other priorities in front of them right now instead of spending any excess time on getting a new representative to the commission,” Lamberson said. “… anything I can do to lighten the load for our busy Town staff.”

Click here for full story.

Bone Builders

By Chelsea Burton

The Record Intern

Participants in Bone Builders spread in a circle to do exercises at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Hinesburg in early April. Photo by Logan Wolff, UVM intern.

For two mornings a week, St. Jude Catholic Church fills with chatting neighbors. They’re not there for mass – the group is headed to the local chapter of RSVP Bone Builders, a nationwide exercise program designed for people 55 years and up to help with osteoporosis and balance problems.

Bone Builders courses are spearheaded by AmeriCorps and exist across the country. Vermont has more than 60.

Eight years ago, Susan Rusten and Julie Soquet were commuting to Richmond’s RSVP Bone Builders program when they decided to begin their own chapter in Hinesburg, where they live. The classes help people in Vermont fill a need for regular physical exercise as well as social interaction – for many, two large components of healthy aging.

Click here for full story

UPCOMING

Hearing: The Vermont Land Use Review Board (LURB) is hosting a public engagement session to gather input on planned expansions of the Act 250 permit program aimed at ensuring better protection of critical natural resource areas. The meeting is on May 22, from 6pm-8pm, and welcomes both in-person and remote participation. Details, click here

The Calendar:

Click here or image for interactive calendar:

What the heck is this? Guess correctly and enter drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a Hinesburg business! Click this link to email your entry or send your answer AND your name to email@hinesburg.org by end-of-day May 23, 2025. (NOTE: When you click the link above you’ll get an error message, but click ‘ALLOW’ and it will open your email form to fill out.) If nobody guesses right, ALL submissions, even wrong ones, will be entered into the drawing.

Last week’s winner of a $25 gift card at Lantman’s Market was:

Susan Johnson for “license plate.”

Thanks to the contest sponsors: