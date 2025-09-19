Press Release

Tickets for Shelburne Museum’s beloved holiday tradition, Winter Lights, are on sale now. Returning for its fifth season, the event illuminates the dark days of winter with magic and wonder. Winter Lights opens on Nov. 21 and runs through Jan. 4, 2026; offering a festive experience for visitors of all ages.

Visitors are invited to bundle up and stroll the museum’s grounds, where iconic landmarks are transformed into a glittering wonderland. Thousands of colorful lights will adorn favorite stops along the way, including the historic 220-foot steamboat Ticonderoga, its companion 1871 Lighthouse, the twinkling forest of Beach Woods, and a kaleidoscope of glowing butterflies in Bostwick Garden.

New for 2025, Winter Lights will feature reimagined displays in the popular Bostwick and Pleissner gardens, an interactive Illumination Station for children outside the Weathervane Café, and a charming model train installation in the Diamond Barn. The Big Top tent will also debut additional whimsical circus figures inspired by the museum’s collection. On select Saturday evenings, visitors can enjoy watching local performers animate the museum’s grounds, including the mesmerizing flow artistry of the Burlington Burn Club and towering fantastical puppet creatures that move through the grounds.

Tickets & Pricing:

Online advance purchase: $15 adults, $10 children ages 3-17. Free for children under 3.

At the door: $20 adults, $12 children ages 3-17.

Anytime VIP ticket: $30 (Valid for one walk-through night, no reservation required).

Drive-around evenings: $65 per personal vehicle (Online advance purchase only.)

Purchase tickets in advance at shelburnemuseum.org/visit/winter-lights