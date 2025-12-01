Runners cross the starting line at the CVU Turkey Trot. (Photo by Sarah Bokelberg)

By Sarah Bokelberg

The Record Intern

Upbeat music played as runners of all ages chatted, dropped off food donations and stretched in preparation for the fourth annual Champlain Valley Union High School Turkey Trot. Spirits were high despite the chilly morning, with participants clad in hats, sneakers and even a turkey onesie.

The event, held on Saturday, Nov. 22, and organized by the CVU Student Council and the Hinesburg Recreation Department, raised $446 for the CVU scholarship fund. This fund helps students at the high school afford certain student events, such as prom tickets. The Turkey Trot also featured a food drive, with a total of 144 collected food items donated to the Hinesburg Food Shelf.

The fastest time of the day went to Gage Geeslin, who completed the course in 21 minutes and 7 seconds.

Student involvement was unmistakable at the 5k race on the grounds of CVU. Student Council members collected food donations, helped direct runners through the course and kept morale high, cheering for racers by name and playing music like Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.”

Student Council members Miranda Stewart (left) and Graciela Sanchez with boxes of donations for the Hinesburg Food Shelf. (Photo by Sarah Bokelberg)

For the students, volunteering at fundraisers like the Turkey Trot isn’t a chore. “It’s a really good way to start off (Thanksgiving) break and get the community together,” said Graciela Sanchez, a senior at CVU and member of Student Council.

Miranda Stewart, another senior at CVU, helped out with the Turkey Trot for the first time last year after joining Student Council and returned to volunteer this year. “I love the way that the community rallies together to collect all this food,” Stewart said.

Emma Main, also a CVU senior and volunteer, emphasized the importance of being involved in the Hinesburg community through Student Council. “It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. So it’s just a fun time to see the community and get involved,” Main said.

Jennifer McCuin, the Hinesburg Recreation Department coordinator, has helped organize the race since 2021, when students came to her with the idea for the first CVU Turkey Trot. McCuin was immediately on board. “I enjoy supporting student initiatives, and supporting anything that benefits our community.”

The atmosphere at the finish line was cheerful and encouraging. Runners stayed long after their own race ended to cheer on friends, family and strangers still completing the course.

Runners cross the finish line. (Photo by Sarah Bokelberg)

Local area businesses including Hinesburgh Public House, Folino’s Pizza and the Flying Pig Bookstore donated prizes for the top runners. Participants also took part in a raffle with the opportunity to win other local goods.

Forty-nine people participated in this year’s Trot, with runners ranging in age from five to 75.

McCuin believes the race is becoming a tradition for some families, and hopes to increase engagement for next year, with more youngsters, newcomers and maybe another turkey or two.

If you missed out on the Turkey Trot this year, be on the lookout for next year’s race – and don’t forget your turkey outfit.

Racer wearing a turkey costume completes the run. Photo by Sarah Bokelberg

This story and Sara’s internship made possible by Community News Service, a University of Vermont journalism internship for the Hinesburg Record