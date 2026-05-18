Katherine Kjelleren with her son enjoys some time on a recent vacation in Hawaii. (Courtesy Photo.)

By Kathleen Rivard

For The Record

Katherine Kjelleren’s connection to the Carpenter-Carse Library began the way many meaningful community journeys do – through her children. When her kids were young, the library was a regular part of family life. Story times, programs, and shelves full of books became a gathering place for learning and connection. What she likely didn’t realize then was that those visits would grow into 25 years of dedicated service on the Carpenter-Carse Library Board of Trustees.

This year, Katherine made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the board, closing a remarkable chapter of service to the Hinesburg community.

Katherine recalls being approached years ago by a librarian who encouraged her to join the board, believing that as a parent she would bring an important perspective. Though initially unsure what she could contribute, she stepped forward anyway. With the encouragement and mentorship of then-board chair Earla Sue McNaul, Katherine found her place and quickly became an important part of the library’s leadership and community spirit.

Over the past quarter of a century, Katherine has witnessed – and helped support – countless moments that reflect the heart of a small-town library. While she says there is no single memory that defines her tenure, what stands out most are the people and the shared commitment to the library’s mission. She fondly remembers Ed Sengle shoveling several feet of snow off the library roof one winter, Paul Lamberson replacing toilets and doors when repairs were needed, and the late Darcelene Lewis-Wedge’s knitting bringing warmth and personality to gatherings and events. There were also the many holiday meetings hosted in trustees’ homes, where friendships formed alongside board business.

Katherine also recalls standing alongside fellow trustees in court as Roger Kohn represented the library, as well as the many dedicated librarians and directors who shaped the library through the years. She remembers choosing carpeting with longtime director Sue Barden, Sara Donegan bringing music and joy through ukulele story times before later helping organize library handbooks and policies as director, and Beth Royer – along with her volunteer husband – helping guide the library through the difficult COVID years. She also credits Jill Andersen for stepping in when the library needed leadership most and guiding it with “grace and strength.”

Through every season of change, Katherine says there was always a sense of teamwork, humor, and belief in what the library could mean to the community.

Her impact reaches beyond the library walls as well. As a third-grade teacher at Hinesburg Community School, Katherine has long invested in the children and families of Hinesburg, helping foster a love of reading, curiosity, and community both in the classroom and at the library.

A lifelong reader herself, Katherine says she gravitates toward nonfiction, though she recently enjoyed Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir. One of her longtime favorites is Feed by Vermont author M. T. Anderson. She also keeps up with the world through daily newspapers and issues of The New Yorker – a fitting habit for someone whose life has long been rooted in learning and literacy.

Even as she steps away from the board, Katherine says she will miss the people most of all – and the way the library keeps her connected to the heartbeat of the town. She looks forward to seeing plans develop for the library’s “C” Space and hopes to continue supporting the library through The Friends of the Library in the future.

When asked what advice she would give others, her answer reflects the spirit of her years of service: volunteering locally is one of the best ways to connect with others while contributing to the community you call home. She also expressed confidence in the library’s current board, describing it as energetic, vibrant, and ready to continue keeping the library relevant for all.

The Carpenter-Carse Library and the town of Hinesburg are deeply grateful for Katherine’s 25 years of thoughtful leadership, generosity, and care – years spent helping ensure the library remained not only a place for books, but a place for community.

Kathleen Rivard is secretary of the Carpenter-Carse Board of Directors.