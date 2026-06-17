A Revolution Will Not Be Tweeted

WEDNESDAY, June 17, at 7 p.m., Carpenter-Carse Library

You are invited to this interactive presentation by John Vincent to learn the history of printing The American Revolution, and to engage in a conversation around an old printing press, pull a broadside, and imagine what The Next Revolution could be.

When the handwritten Declaration of Independence was delivered to the local print shop the evening of July 4, 1776, it was “mass produced” on the printing press overnight. But only after it was entirely set by hand, one l-e-t-t-e-r at a time and locked up in a press bed to be pulled by hand, one copy at a time. Similar to the deliberate and intentional methodologies which the earlier revolutionaries employed to foment and print their Revolution of 1776, are those utilized contemporarily at A Revolutionary Press, the print shop in New Haven, Vermont.

At this presentation you will learn that the mission statement of A Revolutionary Press, inspired by the Declaration of Independence, directs us in our efforts to bring about an entirely distinct Revolution for the present and the future, as we listen to, and print some of today’s lesser known radical and revolutionary visionaries. Everyone at this event will have the opportunity to print one of these pieces to help imagine that next revolution. No registration required. Email alex@carpentercarse.org with questions.

This is a Vermont Humanities program hosted by Carpenter-Carse Library.