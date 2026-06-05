Volunteers devoted Sundays in May to build a new bridge on Sullivan Trail. Courtesy photo.

A Trail Maintenance Party

It’s National Trails Day on Saturday, June 6, and the Hinesburg Trails Committee would love your help on a number of projects in the town trail system. Trail workers will be meeting at the Town Hall at 9 a.m.

No special skills are required to participate. If you have hedge clippers, loppers, or rakes, please bring them along to help us tidy the trails.

The work will be wrapping up around 12:30 p.m. and the committee will celebrate together with a pizza party. For more info, email the committee by clicking here.

Pavillion Building on Saturday, June 6

The Town Common Committee is erecting the new pavilion on the common directly behind the police and fire stations on Saturday, June 6. Townsfolk are encouraged to come and cheer on the work crew. Volunteers will offer food and drink. An information table will provide details on further plans for the 2.6-acre Town Common.