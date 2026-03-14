By Hinesburg Fire Dept. Chief Prescott Nadeau

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 9:21 p.m., the Hinesburg Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Route 116 and Hollow Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a guardrail and come to rest in the roadway. While units were en route, dispatch advised that there may be a person passed out inside the vehicle. Responding firefighters then received an update that the vehicle had begun traveling southbound on Route 116.

Firefighters made the decision to continue along Route 116 in case the vehicle crashed again. A final update from dispatch indicated that the vehicle had turned around and was now headed back toward Hinesburg.

Hinesburg Car 1 located the vehicle and was able to get it to stop in the northbound lane of Route 116. While speaking with the lone occupant, Chief Nadeau quickly determined that it was unsafe for her to remain on the roadway and requested that arriving personnel chock the vehicle’s tires.

As a firefighter was placing a chock on one of the wheels, the driver suddenly put the car in drive and accelerated forward, lightly striking the firefighter before the vehicle was stopped by the chocks he had just placed.

The occupant then stopped the vehicle again, allowing a firefighter to quickly gain access, shut the vehicle off, and retrieve the keys.

The firefighter was evaluated on scene but declined further medical assessment. No other Hinesburg firefighters were injured. HFD remained on scene awaiting the arrival of the Vermont State Police.

The driver was ultimately transported by Richmond Rescue, accompanied by a member of the Hinesburg Fire Department.

This incident is a reminder that every call can present new and unexpected challenges. Our job as firefighters is to care for others, and sometimes that means making sure we care for ourselves as well. We left this call grateful that no other vehicles were on the road, grateful that a bystander was able to provide timely and accurate updates on the vehicle’s location, and grateful that everyone went home safely.