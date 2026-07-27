From VT Secretary of State Press Release

With election season in full swing, Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has shared new informational video resources with voters, the work of her office’s voting accessibility task force.

Secretary Copeland Hanzas convened the task force late last year, with the focus on identifying and removing barriers that can prevent eligible voters from participating in elections. Four working groups were developed to address specific populations: individuals with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, incarcerated Vermonters, and survivors of domestic violence.

As the task force continues its work, two of the working groups have produced informational videos that are ready to be shared with the public.

The individuals with disabilities working group prepared a video overview of Vermont’s Accessible Voting System. This tablet-based platform allows voters with visual and/or auditory needs to vote privately and independently. The video is available with audio description.

“Voting is a fundamental right, and Vermont’s municipal clerks remain committed to ensuring that every eligible voter can cast a ballot independently and without barriers,” said East Montpelier Clerk Rosie Laquerre. “The Accessible Voting System (AVS) provides a safe, adaptable option that supports equal access at the polls. I’m excited for this video resource to raise awareness about the AVS, and I encourage voters to reach out to their town or city clerk to learn more!”

The working group focused on those experiencing homelessness has prepared a mobile-friendly video that emphasizes the right to vote in Vermont and explains how to do so without a fixed address.

“It is essential that we support our communities by providing education around how to register, how to determine residency location, district identification, and voting options,” said South Burlington Clerk Holly Rees. “This campaign hopes to meet those goals by minimizing barriers that might limit access to the right to vote.”

“I’m excited to share these great resources that have come out of the work of this task force,” said Secretary Copeland Hanzas. “Our democracy is strongest when everyone participates, and I’m so grateful to the dedicated work of the advocates and experts who’ve partnered with our office to make sure that no Vermonter is left on the sidelines.”