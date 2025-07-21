With sun and temperatures in the 70s, handfuls of intrepid volunteers had a good morning of it on July 19 as they worked on several of Hinesburg’s many miles of hiking trails.

At 9 a.m., a few gathered at the east entrance of the Russell Family Trails to clear out brush and wild roses. The trail connects with the upper trails on the public land that wind through the woods, up to the sugar house, past some of the greenhouses of Trillium Farm and all the way to Thistle Hill. Howdy Russell described the effort this way: “Some mystery volunteer jumped right in and cleared the trail from Buck Hill Road to the Russell trails before I could even get to it. To whomever you are, THANK YOU! And thank you to Pete and Andy who showed up this morning and helped me push back the multi-floral rose along that pathway. Much appreciated!”

At 10, five members of the Hinesburg Area Recreational Trails Committee — Christopher Stabile, Marcy Stabile, James Mangrum, Lee Bast and Ray Mainer — began three hours of work from the trailhead on Gilman Road. Clearing brush, small trees, trimming grass and weeds, the group of five also fixed several walkways and added a new section of walkway over some muddy areas.

The next time you walk on Hinesburg’s many, many miles of trails give thanks to the volunteers who work hard to make sure the trails are safe and passable.