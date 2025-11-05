The Record Staff

Hinesburg voters Tuesday approved two bond issues which will allow the town to move forward on repairing and rebuilding three bridges – one on Hollow Road and two on Beecher Hill Road – and complete installation of a new well and backup system for the town water.

Town Clerk Heather Roberts reported the final tally to The Record at 7:59 p.m.:

Question 1, Bridges: 446 yes, 81 no; and

Question 2, Well: 407 yes, 114 no.

There are 3,958 registered voters in Hinesburg, Roberts said.

The vote is a resounding affirmation of what the town manager and selectboard had advocated. The $1 million in bridge repairs ensure the re-connection of Beecher Hill Road from North Road to Rte. 116 and ensures that in the event of another flood (both bridges were washed out in floods of July 2024) the Highway Garage and its trucks will be able to get out. The Hollow Road repairs are necessary from longtime deterioration.

The Beecher Hill projects will go forward in the event of approval of promised federal emergency funds and, once finished, will be eligible for a state grant. The eventual cost to the town will be relatively small.

The $2.1 million water project will pay for the installation of electricity to a new well at the Haystack Crossing development and the water transmission line to the water treatment facility. In addition it will pay for generator back-up for the town’s water system. The cost will eventually be offset by fees from new approved housing once it comes on line.

For a full explanation of the bond issues and the projects, read this put together by Town Manager Todd Odit: