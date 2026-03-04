(Editor’s Note: My apologies to Frank Twarog whose name was butchered by the auto-correcting spell check feature (which I hate) and then a computer glitch (versioning snag) we didn’t know about sent out to all subscribers a rather odd spelling of Frank’s unusual name. Sorry, Frank. I’m sure you have some Twang in your life, but we do know how to spell your name! Peace, Geoff Gevalt)

For months the Hinesburg selectboard debated a push to restore the police department staffing to prior levels and to add a new position in the fire department; members had concerns over the impact on taxes and potential voter rejection.

Their worries were unfounded. Every budget item on the ballot passed by a wide margin in final results reported by the Hinesburg Town Clerk/Treasurer Heather Roberts Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the CVSD FY 2027 $107.9 million budget passed by a 2-1 margin in the total vote by the five member communities: 4,085-2,210. The $13 million bond issue (for maintenance upgrades) and capital expenditure item for two new buses and two new vans also passed.

Cassandra Townshend, the incumbent Hinesburg representative to the CVSD board and the only elected official with opposition, easily defeated Katie Nickitas, 528-282.

The budget results:

Town government, $1.9 million, 749 yes, 272 no

Highway department, $941,592, 849-172

Police department, $953,819 (one new officer to start in December), 724-299

Fire department, (one new firefighter/EMT) $778,822, 826-184, and

Carpenter Carse Library, $284,500 (town contribution), 844-184.

The other officials re-elected were Roberts for Town Clerk, Treasurer (906 votes); selectboard members Merrily Lovell (835), and Paul Lamberson, (824); Town Moderator Frank Twarog (896); Library Trustees Catherine Moller (827) and Kathleen Rivard (808); and Peck Estate Trustee Jenny Wilkinson (845).

At least 1,028 residents voted.