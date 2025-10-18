Vermont Supreme Court justices hear oral arguments in CVU Auditorium. Photo by Tyler Cohen

By Tyler Cohen

CVSD Communications Manager

It’s not every day you get to watch the Vermont Supreme Court do their work. But that’s exactly what happened on Thursday, October 17, at CVU, with the school’s theater becoming the venue for our state’s highest court to conduct their business – in front of students, faculty, and the public.

The session was part of the Vermont Judiciary’s “On the Road” series, where the state Supreme Court travels to one Vermont high school each fall. After being briefed on the day’s docket by Vermont Judiciary clerks, students taking business law, AP government and more heard oral arguments in three cases currently being appealed before the Supreme Court.

“One of the clerks came to our class last Thursday, and she spoke to us about all of these cases,” said Avery Antonioli, a sophomore. “I think it’s important because it can possibly spark an interest for somebody, and it can also help teach us kids what the law is and how to learn and lead by example.”

“It’s honestly amazing,” said senior Jackie Whittier. “I feel really grateful that I have this opportunity to learn more and get this first-hand knowledge.”

Justices answer questions of students. Photo by Tyler Cohen

After the hearings, the justices hosted a Q&A with more than a hundred students, fielding questions about everything from how they keep an open mind and how vacancies are filled, to their thoughts on term limits and whether Vermont’s courts are feeling federal pressure. The justices’ most impassioned messages, however, came when asked why they choose to bring their work to Vermont high schools.

“You are the reason we decide to go to schools,” said Justice Harold Eaton, speaking to the students. “The benefit is getting to see government in action, which is especially important now. For us to be able to come here and present what we do to you is vitally important.”

“Do not lose sight of the importance of every single young person who is here right now,” Chief Justice Paul Reiber added. “That is a really important thing, and I congratulate every one of you for being here today.”