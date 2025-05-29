From press release

Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom (WCVT) is proud to announce that it has been named Business of the Year by the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented during the Chamber’s 114th Annual Gala, held on April 10 in Burlington.

This prestigious award recognizes WCVT’s outstanding business success, leadership, and long-standing commitment to the communities it serves throughout Vermont. As a local, fourth generation family-owned telecommunications provider, WCVT continues to invest in the region’s future through the expansion of its fiber-optic network, strong customer service, and community initiatives.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce,” said Eric Haskin, President and CEO of WCVT. “This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we share it with the customers and communities that have supported us for generations.”

The Business of the Year award highlights companies that demonstrate excellence in business practices while making a positive impact on the region. WCVT’s continued investment in rural broadband infrastructure and its support of local organizations and events were key factors in this year’s selection.