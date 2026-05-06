Wendy celebrating the end of the year with a student.

By Amanda Webb

HNS Board President

After 20 amazing years helping Hinesburg’s young children learn, grow, and play, Wendy Frink has decided to retire from her teacher and director role at Hinesburg Nursery School.

Wendy began her HNS journey as a parent and board member and loved it so much that she became a teacher when her sons moved on. She has shared her sense of humor, imagination, and creativity with so many children over the years, and for this, the Hinesburg Nursery School is so grateful. Many will remember her delicious treats, her traditional gingerbread-making classes, her warm hugs, and her laugh-out-loud storytelling – often making the children characters in the story itself. And we cannot forget her long-time classroom companion, Fang (the snake), who will also be retiring with her.

We are excited for her and her next adventure, though we will certainly miss her kindness and leadership that have made her a pillar of our parent cooperative preschool for so many years. As Wendy finishes her final year at HNS, we will begin the process of finding someone to carry on her important work and continue supporting our students.

Save the date and help us celebrate Wendy on June 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the Hinesburg Community School playground. Feel free to bring a dish, or at the very least, Wendy stories, to share! The invitation can be found here.