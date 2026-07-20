By Kate Kelly

LCA Program Manager

Lewis Creek Association (LCA) is pleased to announce the completion of a major water quality restoration project behind the United Church of Hinesburg (UCH). Thanks to funding from the Watersheds United Vermont Enhancement Design & Implementation Block Grant and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VT DEC) Clean Water Fund, a former playing field has now been successfully converted back into a functioning wetland. The restored area features native shrubs, trees, and wetland plants that support pollinators and wildlife while naturally improving water quality.

Berm removal completed June 10, 2026, allowing water to flow into the restored wetland. Photo: Jessica Louisos, SLR.

Looking downstream into the restored wetland, June 10, 2026. Photo credit: Jessica Louisos, SLR.

Water in this part of Hinesburg flows east to west, historically draining into a ditch north of UCH that made two sharp 90 degree turns before entering the LaPlatte River, which ultimately flows into Lake Champlain at Shelburne Bay. Along the way, it collects stormwater from nearby neighborhoods, businesses, churches, and a section of Route 116.

Two previous studies identified this area as a high priority location for water quality improvements. Decades of channel straightening, ditching, berming, wetland filling, and increased stormwater runoff have contributed to unstable channels and degraded water quality. The land behind UCH was once part of a larger wetland complex before being converted to agricultural use and later to playing fields.

Wetlands play a crucial role in filtering and slowing water, allowing sediment and pollutants to settle out before water flows downstream.

In fall 2024, K. Bellavance Landworks began restoration work by tilling the lawn, reshaping the land to allow water to move through the wetland naturally, and installing rocks and logs to slow water flow. Native trees, shrubs, and wetland seed mixes were planted to reestablish habitat.

By fall 2025 and spring 2026, after vegetation had taken hold, the berm that previously forced water into the ditch was removed. Water can now spread into the restored wetland, where plants and soils help filter pollutants. This work will reduce phosphorus entering the LaPlatte River, which is a key step in preventing harmful cyanobacteria blooms and fish die offs in Lake Champlain.

Earlier project development and design were supported by VT DEC Clean Water funds administered through Watersheds United Vermont.

Located next to the town playing fields and Town Hall, the restored wetland will serve as one of Lewis Creek Association’s Ahead of the Storm demonstration site, helping residents learn about water quality challenges and the benefits of ecological restoration. A mowed path invites visitors to walk into the wetland and explore the site firsthand.

LCA offers a short, 17-minute video explaining local water quality issues and steps landowners can take to help, including the “Three S’s” central to the Ahead of the Storm program: slow it down, spread it out, and sink it in. Watch the videos here. Learn more about Ahead of the Storm here.

Improving water quality requires action from all of us. Small changes on individual properties add up to healthier rivers, cleaner lakes, and better habitat for the plants and animals that depend on them.