Cassandra Bourgeois was one of 23 who guessed last week’s “Lucy in the Skies with Diamonds” correctly.

Here is this week’s What the Heck image:

What the heck is this? Guess correctly and enter drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day June 6, 2025. (mailto:email@hinesburgrecord.org) If nobody guesses right, ALL submissions, even wrong ones, will be entered into the drawing. Click here to email us a guess! (Click ALLOW in pop-up that follows.

May 17, 2025 winner: “Raised Bed” by Maureen Barnard.

WTH: May 10, 2025

What the heck? The correct answer was “license plate” and Susan Johnson was our winner.

May 3, 2025

What the heck? The correct answer was “I shadow” and Laurie Barnett was our winner.

April 26, 2025

What the heck? The correct answer was “two cans” and Laurie Barnett was our winner.

April 19, 2025

What the heck? The correct answer was “receding hare line” and Jim Gelber was our winner