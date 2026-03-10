The Williston Area Lions Club recently made a donation to the Hinesburg Food Shelf.

By Greg Paulman

Williston Area Lions Club

The Williston Area Lions Club, which serves the towns of Williston, St. George and Hinesburg, has been busy in the Hinesburg community. Since the Hinesburg Lions stopped activity before the Covid epidemic, service to Hinesburg by a local Lions Club has been limited until 2025, when Williston officially adopted Hinesburg back into their service area.

Since that time, they have been busy with recent activity including a donation to the Hinesburg Community Food Shelf, and their current fundraising raffle. More information can be found on their new Facebook page.

At present they are taking applications for two $1,000 scholarships for graduating CVU students. These scholarships have been doubled from last year, thanks to fundraising support from the communities. This is a scholarship that the Williston Area Lions Club has been giving for the last 40 years. Some years back it was renamed as the Herb & Rita Goodrich Memorial Scholarship, after our longest serving charter members.

To apply for the scholarship, email a copy of your CVU Unified Scholarship Application to club president Greg Paulman at greg.paulman@yahoo.com. If you did not utilize the unified application, simply email Paulman or call him at 802-777-7798 for instructions on applying for the scholarship. Any student from CVU regardless of town residence may apply for this scholarship, and any secondary education expenses will be considered.