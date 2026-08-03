The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
18h

I abjure excessive social media consumption ‼️✌️🤠 🍁🍁🌹🌹... The article referenced the Spanish Inquisition. The Monty Python skit shows a marital quarrel in which the husband says, " I've got to be honest with you, I wasn't expecting some kind of Spanish Inquisition." Then a group of knights bursts through the door 🚪 :: " NO ONE expects the Spanish Inquisition ‼️ Among our weapons are fear 😨, surprise 🙀, and a fanatical devotion to the Pope ‼️" 👋🤣

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