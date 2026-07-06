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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
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But a French 🥖🍟😎 monsieur might think 🤔 you are 🦜 talking about " belle" ,or beautiful weather ☁️🌡️. Does that ring 💍💍 a 🔔🔔 bell ❓❓‼️✌️🤠🐕‍🦺🐕‍🦺🦮🦮🎄🌹🌹🔔🔔

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