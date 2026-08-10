The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
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That dictionary may need to be revised. They say the third 🥉 preferred meaning of ponderous 🤔 is dull or boring 🪴. Nowadays I believe that is the most common usage ‼️❓❓👋🐻💙🙏😇

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