By Cathy Ryan

I really like the word sublimate because it has two definitions that at first glance seem very different. One definition is scientific, and the other is a psychosocial definition.

to pass directly from the solid to the vapor state

Have you ever wondered why your ice cubes shrink in the freezer, or a dusting of snow vanishes even though the temperature has stayed well below freezing? Are you ever fascinated by dry ice, and how it just evaporates without becoming a puddle in between? These scenarios are all do to sublimation. Solids sublimate when the go from a solid to a gas without becoming a liquid in between. Water usually becomes a liquid before becoming a gas (water vapor) but in some situations, like in your freezer where the air is very cold and dry, the ice can go straight to water vapor, causing your ice cubes to shrink.

This process is also responsible for freezer burn. You can read more about that in this article from the BBC.

Similarly, if the air is very cold and dry, snow can turn into water vapor in the air without ever melting.

to divert the expression of an instinctual desire or impulse from its unacceptable form to one that is more socially acceptable

Have you ever wanted to punch someone, but instead wrote a strongly-worded letter to the editor? If so, congratulations – you sublimated! Another definition of sublimate is to redirect socially unacceptable desires into something more acceptable. Another example would be if someone was really tempted to stalk their ex and try to win them back, but instead redirected their emotions into artwork.

So what’s the connection?

These two definitions seem so different; what’s the connection? One clue is the definition of sublime, which clearly seems similar to sublimate. Sublime as an adjective means “lofty, grand, or exalted in thought, expression, or manner.” As a verb, it means to make something sublime: “to elevate or exalt especially in dignity or honor.” The connection between this and a solid becoming a gas, or a person redirecting their impulses? Up. The solid is rising up into the air as a gas, and the person is “raising up” their negative impulse to something better. “Sub” generally means below or under. But these words come from the Latin sublimis, which means high or elevated. This article from MIT Press discusses the Latin origin, if you’d like to dive further into these sublime words.