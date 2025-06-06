Champlain Valley School District (CVSD), in collaboration with student-led Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) groups, is proud to host the district’s 5th Annual Youth Pride Rally on Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Hinesburg Community School.

This all-ages celebration is open to students, families and caregivers, CVSD staff and faculty, and our community members. It serves as a joyful opportunity to support and uplift LGBTQ+ youth across the district.

This year’s event will feature music, food, community connection, and a full lineup of student-led activities and performances. Vermont drag artist and storytime host Katniss Everqueer will kick off the celebration and lead an optional out-and-back march into Hinesburg’s town center. Attendees can visit student-run booths offering tie-dye, temporary tattoos, nail art, and Pride swag. The rally will be held rain or shine

The Youth Pride Rally is more than a celebration; it’s an affirmation of student belonging, a guiding principle of CVSD.

“Belonging is a protective factor,” says Amy Sayre, HCS Student Assistant Professional. “When LGBTQ+ youth feel affirmed, their mental health improves and their risk of substance use decreases. Pride is more than a party—it's health promotion in action.”

By showing up in support of LGBTQ+ youth, CVSD is upholding their values of belonging, inclusivity and identity, fostering a community culture rooted in connection.

Parking is available off Silver Street, just below Hinesburg Community School.