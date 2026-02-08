The Record Staff

With the heavy lifting of the FY2027 budget behind it, the selectboard had a more routine meeting on Wednesday. The following actions were taken:

Approved a request from the Catamount Outdoor Family Center for its Spring Gravel Bike Ride on May 2. There are two routes – one 20 miles and the other 50 miles – and the routes travel through Hinesburg.

While technically no vote was needed, the board supported the buyout of 625 Lewis Creek Road, currently owned by Dexter Lorance. The property has been continually flooded and will become part of the adjacent public forest land owned by Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Approved another three-year term for Hinesburg Health Officer Joe Gagnon.

Town Manager Todd Odit said that new police Chief Chris Romance will start Feb. 17, and added, “I’m excited for the town. He has a whole lot of expertise and knowledge that I think will be very beneficial for the department and the town.” He added that Romance retired from his job as Inspector (chief) of Rockville Center (N.Y.) Police Department on Jan. 31. “Law enforcement is his passion. He is a very calm, humble person who I think will fit in really well with the community.” Full story on chief, click here.

Odit also said:

Beecher Hill bridges project is out to bid. “I had a meeting with FEMA last week and don’t see a hiccup.”

The Lincoln Hill FEMA project got final approval with $225,000 in reimbursements coming back to the Town.

Board chair Merrily Lovell reminded everyone that the selectboard will lead the informational meeting on the budget at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9. Food and childcare will be provided.