By Pat Mainer, Town Forest Committee Chair

Join the County Forester for guided walks in the Hinesburg Town Forest to learn about the current forest harvest and see the work firsthand. [See this article for more information on the current harvest.]

During-Harvest Walks

Jan. 21 and 24 – 10 a.m.

Come see the harvest in action. We’ll check in on active work areas, discuss what’s being cut and why, look at felled trees, and – if timing works – maybe even watch the logger fell a tree. Walking may be more challenging if we step near or into a cut area.

Meet at the trailhead at the end of Economou Road.

These walks offer a great opportunity to ask questions, observe the process up close, and gain a deeper understanding of how thoughtful forest management supports long-term forest resilience.