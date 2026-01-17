County Forester-Led Walks in the Hinesburg Town Forest
Jan. 21 and 24, 10 a.m.
By Pat Mainer, Town Forest Committee Chair
Join the County Forester for guided walks in the Hinesburg Town Forest to learn about the current forest harvest and see the work firsthand. [See this article for more information on the current harvest.]
During-Harvest Walks
Come see the harvest in action. We’ll check in on active work areas, discuss what’s being cut and why, look at felled trees, and – if timing works – maybe even watch the logger fell a tree. Walking may be more challenging if we step near or into a cut area.
Meet at the trailhead at the end of Economou Road.
These walks offer a great opportunity to ask questions, observe the process up close, and gain a deeper understanding of how thoughtful forest management supports long-term forest resilience.